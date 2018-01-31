Fire engulfs empty building at religious retreat campus

Suffolk police said they received a report of a working fire in Lake Ronkonkoma that fully engulfed an empty or abandoned building Tuesday afternoon and officials said it was on the campus of a religious retreat.

It appears to be on the grounds of the Cenacle Sisters retreat, a fire official said. The Cenacle Sisters did not immediately return a call. It was unclear if there were any injuries, but the blaze at 310 Cenacle Rd. was reported at 4:27, police said.

The Cenacle Sisters Ronkonkoma is part of an order of nuns that was founded in France in 1826, according to the group’s website.

Firefighters from three departments — Ronkonkoma, Lakeland and Nesconset — brought the fire under control by 5:30 p.m., a county fire rescue official said.

Ronkonkoma Fire Department officials declined to respond to a request for information late Tuesday afternoon.