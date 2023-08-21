Maple Crest apartments in Deer Park heavily damaged by Sunday fire

A Deer Park apartment complex suffered heavy damage Sunday when fire tore through the two-story building, leaving several families homeless, authorities said.

The Deer Park Fire Department was the first to respond to a reported fire at the Maple Crest Apartments on Baldwin Path about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services .

The fire quickly spread and burst through the roof, causing part of it to collapse, FRES said. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control. There were no reported injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters from Dix Hills, West Islip, Brentwood, Babylon, West Babylon, Lindenhurst, Melville, Commack, North Babylon and Wyandanch assisted Deer Park in battling the blaze, which destroyed several apartment units and caused smoke and water damage to several others, authorities said.

The Suffolk County Police Department's Arson Unit is investigating, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered criminal, police said.

