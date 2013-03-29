Fire forces evacuation of Central Islip federal court complex

A small rooftop fire forced a short, temporary evacuation of the federal courthouse in Central Islip Friday, Suffolk officials said.

The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m.

Robert McGee, a chief with the Central Islip Fire Department, said a welder was fixing an air-conditioner unit on the roof of the 11-story courthouse when something caught fire and the smoke spread throughout the building. Some 100 firefighters responded and the fire was extinguished quickly, officials said.

McGee said one building worker and about six Suffolk County police officers suffered smoke inhalation, but their conditions did not appear to be serious.

With Robert E. Kessler