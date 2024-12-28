Bay Shore house fire sends two residents to the hospital for smoke inhalation

Two residents were rushed to a hospital after a house fire in Bay Shore on Saturday morning destroyed part of a home, according to authorities.

The fire, which was reported around 8:11 a.m. on Santam Court, took about half an hour to extinguish, according to Kyle Voges, second assistant chief of the Bay Shore Fire Department.

"It was an extensive fire on the side of the house when we arrived on scene, and we put three hose lines in operation and made an aggressive interior attack to put out the fire," Voges said.

The two people were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for smoke inhalation, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The two residents taken to the hospital were not rescued from the building, according to Voges. Because of the extensive damage to the house, it is probably not habitable, he said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bay Shore, Islip, West Islip and Islip fire departments all responded to the fire, he said.

The Suffolk County Fire Marshal's Office and Suffolk police are investigating the cause of the fire, according to the police department.