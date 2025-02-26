Main Street Pub, Euro Barber in downtown Kings Park damaged by fire

Two downtown businesses in Kings Park suffered fire and water damage after a blaze erupted late Tuesday, fire officials said.

At about 10:52 p.m., members of the Kings Park Fire Department noticed smoke coming from Main Street Pub, said Chief Philip Carroll. The department’s first engine arrived on the scene within three minutes and began an "interior attack" to battle the flames, Carroll said.

At around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, a group of firefighters was atop the pub’s roof, one of whom cut square-shaped holes in the roof using a chain saw. Others remained inside the structure, operating multiple hose lines.

Onlookers, including some who had fled the bar, stood by and observed the firefighting efforts.

Lysa Scheer said she was bartending at Main Street Pub when she smelled smoke around 10:50 p.m. She peered into the kitchen and turned on the exhaust fan but the smell remained. After she saw smoke coming through a small hole that allows cable wires to connect to a television, she suddenly spotted flames in the rear of the business.

"We got everybody out," she said, standing on the street corner, looking up at the orange flames visible through a hole in the pub’s roof. "But in the whole bar, you wouldn’t know there was a fire going on."

First responders contained the blaze to the pub and the adjacent Euro Barber, which share a common cockloft, Carroll said. The fire was fully extinguished around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 50 firefighters helped battle the fire, including members of the Commack, East Northport, Nesconset, Northport, Smithtown and St. James fire departments.

"It’s due to their actions that this fire didn’t spread down Main Street," Carroll said, thanking both his members and those who arrived from other departments. "These are all attached structures here. They were able to contain it to the building of origin."

One firefighter was transported to a hospital for minor injuries, Carroll said. No other injuries were reported.

Fire and smoke caused extensive damage to the pub and limited damage to the barbershop, Carroll said. Both buildings also sustained water damage.

The cause of the fire was unknown early Wednesday morning and was under investigation by Town of Smithtown fire marshals and Suffolk police, Carroll said.