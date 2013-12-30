Fire marshal probes Huntington Station home gutted by blaze

The Town of Huntington fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of a blaze that gutted a Huntington Station home Sunday afternoon.

Huntington Manor Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to 6 Dianne Crest shortly after 2 p.m. and spent about an hour getting the two-story house fire under control, said First Assistant Chief Frank McQuade.

The residents evacuated the house safely before the fire department arrived, and firefighters rescued two pet cats from the house, McQuade said.

"The interior of the house was pretty much destroyed because of smoke and water damage," McQuade said.

The fire appeared to have started at the right side of the house, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, McQuade said. The Suffolk County Police Arson Squad was also called out to the scene to aid with the investigation.