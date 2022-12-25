Fire at Huntington Station shopping center housing The Shower Door closes part of Jericho Turnpike, cops say

Firefighters from at least eight fire departments responded to a fire at a Huntington Station shopping center early Friday morning that closed Jericho Turnpike, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called about 4:13 a.m. to 691 E. Jericho Turnpike, an address listed for The Shower Door, where flames were coming from the building. Fire departments from Huntington Manor, Greenlawn, Melville, Halesite, Dix Hills, Northport, Syosset and Commack responded.

Photos from the scene show towering flames pouring from the building as firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the cause is being investigated. Fire officials did not know if the fire had spread to any other buildings.

Suffolk County police closed Jericho Turnpike on Friday morning for clean up between Beverly Road and Longfellow Drive. There was no estimate when the street may reopen.

