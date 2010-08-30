Firefighter hurt in Coram house blaze

One volunteer firefighter was hospitalized, suffering from heat exhaustion, following an early-morning fire that gutted a single-story home in Coram, fire officials said.

The firefighter was not identified. He was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center as a precaution.

Suffolk County fire officials said the blaze broke out on Garfield Avenue at 4:33 a.m. Monday. Volunteers from Selden, Farmingville, Coram, Gordon Heights, Middle Island, Holtsville, Miller Place, Centereach, Sound Beach, Ronkonkoma and Mount Sinai battled the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.