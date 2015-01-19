Firefighters battle house blaze in Commack
Firefighters from five departments responded to an early morning house fire in Commack Monday, officials said.
Suffolk County police could not immediately say if there were any injuries -- and fire officials said there were no reports of anyone being taken to a hospital.
Fire officials said a call reporting the fire at a house on Hayrick Lane was received at 4:46 a.m. and said firefighters from Commack, Kings Park, Dix Hills, East Northport and Greenlawn responded, as did a crew from Commack Volunteer Ambulance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.