Firefighters battle house blaze in Commack

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

Firefighters from five departments responded to an early morning house fire in Commack Monday, officials said.

Suffolk County police could not immediately say if there were any injuries -- and fire officials said there were no reports of anyone being taken to a hospital.

Fire officials said a call reporting the fire at a house on Hayrick Lane was received at 4:46 a.m. and said firefighters from Commack, Kings Park, Dix Hills, East Northport and Greenlawn responded, as did a crew from Commack Volunteer Ambulance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

