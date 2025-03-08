Fires reported along Sunrise Highway on the East End

Numerous fires are burning along Sunrise Highway on Saturday afternoon, according to the Eastport Fire Department.

A smoke cloud drifting southeast was visible for miles. Fire trucks from Wading River and Medford were spotted heading toward the fire. And a Suffolk County Police Department helicopter was seen flying overhead.

A fire dispatcher said numerous fire departments are responding.

A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson said Sunrise Highway is closed in both directions at the Railroad Avenue overpass in Center Moriches due to brush fires in the area.

Southampton police Det. Sgt. Gina Laferrera said in an email that Sunrise Highway east of exit 62 was closed, as was Speonk-Riverhead Road.

"Please stay clear of the areas," she wrote. "Additional road closures may occur due to the ever changing situation."

The National Weather Service said Saturday that high winds and low humidity would create an "elevated fire risk" throughout the Island.

"The main reason for the risk is just because we have some pretty strong winds coming in from the northwest, gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Whenever you tie that in with low humidity it can lead to an elevated risk for fire spread," weather service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said. "We’ll have a minimum humidity around 30% …... So, we urge people to use extreme caution with potential ignition sources," he said. "Any fires that you start may spread quickly."

With Sam Kmack

Check back for updates on this developing story.