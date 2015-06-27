St. Anthony's Family Feast organizers cancel fireworks show, but fest in East Northport will go on

A fireworks show planned for Saturday night's St. Anthony's Family Feast and Festival in East Northport has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather, organizers said.

Otherwise, the festival is expected to go on as usual from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave.

For more information, attendees can contact Feast Chairman Fred Leonardo at 516-805-2622.