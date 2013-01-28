Flanders man shot dead after home break-in

A Flanders man was shot and killed by men who broke into his home early Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

Southampton Town Police officers went to 200 Priscilla Ave. after receiving a call about 3:15 a.m. reporting that armed men had broken into the house and shot a man.

Police found Demitri Hampton, 21, at the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hampton was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential, police said.