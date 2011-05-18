Flood watch for LI through late Wednesday

Many commuters heading home on Long Island are facing showers with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for most of Nassau and Suffolk, through late Wednesday.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for southern Nassau from 8 p.m. until midnight. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for northwest Suffolk and northern Nassau from 11 p.m. through 3 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said a "nearly stationary" storm is parked over the mid-Atlantic states, pushing "a constant stream of moisture" into the region.

The showers and isolated thunderstorms are capable of producing "locally heavy rainfall," the weather service said.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, forecast for late Wednesday afternoon through the evening, will cause flooding of small streams and creeks and in flood-prone urban areas.

The weather service said there would be moderate coastal flooding at high tide Wednesday night along the bays of southern Nassau, and minor coastal flooding at high tide Wednesday night for coastal areas along western Long Island Sound and the rest of the South Shore's western bays.

Rain has drenched the Island since the weekend, with about 2 inches of rain falling in Shirley and 2.78 inches falling in Wantagh as of Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

On Wednesday night, there may be a thunderstorm before 11 p.m. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will be near 68.

Rain or drizzle is predicted for Thursday night, with showers and thunderstorms again possible on Friday and a high near 70, forecasters said.

The weather service is predicting periods of rain until Saturday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 71.