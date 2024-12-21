Long IslandSuffolk

LI vet, 101-years-old, receives French Legion of Honor

Frank Agoglia, a WW2 vet who jumped behind enemy lines on D-Day, recieved the French Legion of Honor. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports.  Credit: Newsday/Photo Credit: YouTube/National Archives

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME