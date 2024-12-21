LI vet, 101-years-old, receives French Legion of Honor
Frank Agoglia, a WW2 vet who jumped behind enemy lines on D-Day, recieved the French Legion of Honor. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports. Credit: Newsday/Photo Credit: YouTube/National Archives
