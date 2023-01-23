Patchogue mom's notice of claim says her son died from Bellport school's toxic air

A Patchogue mother, whose 13-year-old son died last year of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, filed on Monday the first step toward a lawsuit against the South Country Central School District and Brookhaven town, saying the death was caused by toxic air at the Bellport school her son attended for two years.

The notices of claim — precursors to a lawsuit — blame the death of Javien Coleman on the district and the town for failing to shut down the Frank P. Long, a two-year intermediate school for fourth and fifth graders about a mile south of the 192-acre Brookhaven landfill.

Concerns about toxic emissions and odors from the landfill date back more than a decade and have been the source of numerous public meetings, lawsuits and health studies.

Javien's type of cancer is linked to exposure to benzene and TCE, two chemicals that tests show have been emitted from the landfill and have been found at elevated levels inside the school, said E. Christopher Murray, an attorney representing the Coleman family.

"This is an ongoing problem," Murray said at a news conference Monday in Uniondale with Javien's family and environmental advocates. "This has been a horrible result for both the students and the teachers. And today we're bringing a lawsuit to compensate this family, but also to bring attention and to have the school closed. Even if you're talking about just as a matter of precaution. The fact that you're exposing young children to these toxins — knowing that they exist, knowing that they're elevated levels at the school — is just unconscionable."

Town of Brookhaven spokesman Jack Krieger declined to comment, citing pending litigation. A school district spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murray has two additional ongoing lawsuits against the town and district that have been in litigation for several years. Those cases are filed on behalf of 26 other students and school employees who also claim to have gotten seriously ill from the landfill emissions. The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, states that plaintiffs suffered ailments ranging from throat irritation to cancer.

Two of those claimants, Murray said, have died from their illnesses since 2021 — a school employee who worked in the cafeteria and a speech pathologist, both of whom were diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nacole Hutley said Javien was a happy and healthy boy who loved playing football and had no health problems until he started attending Frank P. Long in 2019.

Javier Coleman, 13, who died Oct. 26, 2022 from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. His mother has filed a notice of claim saying his death was caused by toxic air inside the school he attended. Credit: Handout/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Javien, she said, started to suffer from serious head and back aches, stomach pains and weight loss. Javien was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2021 and died about a year later, even after receiving a bone-marrow transplant from his 17-year-old brother, Joseph Coleman.

Hutley said she only learned about the potential link between the landfill and illnesses at the school after Javien's diagnosis.

"The school should be shut down," she said. "They're jeopardizing a lot of kids. And not just the kids but the teachers and workers. They needed to shut it down."