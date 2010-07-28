Freeport father charged with stealing son's identity

A Coram man who applied for a new driver's license found that it had been suspended - which police say was because the man's father had stolen his identity.

The father, Ricky Lynch Sr., 47, of Freeport, used the Social Security number belonging to his son, Ricky Lynch Jr., 27, not only to obtain a driver's license but also to receive bank loans and cash fraudulent checks, police records show.

Ricky Lynch Sr. was arrested by Suffolk police Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip. He remained in Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead Wednesday on $100,000 cash bail.

Lynch Jr. told police he has lost about $78,000 due to the fraud, police said. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In a statement to police, Lynch Jr. said he tried to obtain a new driver's license in January after losing his old one and was told his license had been suspended. "I had no idea why," Lynch Jr. said in the statement. "I did research and I discovered that my father . . . had taken my identity."

Lynch Jr. told police his father had ignored multiple tickets, causing the license to be suspended.

Lynch Jr. told police that he also found his father had opened bank accounts with his Social Security number, the statement said. Some of the accounts used his father's Freeport address. "I have been having all kinds of problems with my credit due to what I believe my father did," he said in the statement.

Lynch Jr. and his mother, Maria Lamagra-Henning, identified Lynch Sr.'s photo and handwriting on the driver's license application, police said.

Lynch Sr. is charged with first-degree identity theft, second-degree forgery and first-degree tampering with public records. A woman who answered the door at Lynch Sr.'s Freeport address declined to comment.