‘Game of Thrones’ actor to DJ Cyril’s send-off at Memory Motel

Cyril’s Fish House, the popular Montauk eatery and bar that closed its doors in May, is being sent out in style by “Game of Thrones” star Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor on the show.

A “Cyril’s Day” party is scheduled for Saturday at the Memory Motel in Montauk to commemorate the now-shuttered restaurant, whose operators were found guilty in a trial last month with East Hampton Town of 45 misdemeanors related to an illegal expansion.

Nairn, who played simple-minded servant Hodor in the HBO series, will DJ at the party under the moniker “Rave of Thrones,” Memory Motel owner Brian Kenny said.

Nairn, a DJ and electronic music producer, regularly tours in the United Kingdom, according to his website.

Kenny said he came up with the idea of a Cyril’s send-off party shortly after owner Cyril Fitzsimons announced that the restaurant would not reopen this year.

“It really hit home for me after Cyril’s, an important Montauk institution, closed down,” Kenny said.

The party will also be a way for former Cyril’s employees to earn a little extra cash. Kenny said they will staff the event.

Rich Fitzsimons, son of Cyril’s owner, will tend bar. He’ll be serving up the restaurant’s signature drink — the Bailey’s Banana Colada, or the BBC, a mix of Bailey’s, banana liqueur, rum and piña colada mix.

Resident Cyril’s DJs Matty Nice and Biggie will open for Nairn, Kenny said.

The festivities will run from 3 to 8 p.m., Kenny said. To reserve a ticket, guests are asked to text message “HODOR” to 469-513-9768.