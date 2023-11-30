Gershow Recycling facility catches fire in Medford

Long IslandSuffolk

Firefighters work to put out the fire at the recycling plant on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were on the scene of a fire at a recycling facility in Medford Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk police responded to a 2:57 p.m. garbage fire at a Peconic Avenue facility operated by Gershow Recycling, a police spokeswoman said.

“There’s a lot of smoke” but no reports of injuries, she said.

A Medford Fire Department dispatcher said firefighters were on the scene. A woman who answered the phone at Gershow said no one was available to comment.

Gershow’s website describes its Medford site as a scrap metal recycling facility. The company operates nine facilities on Long Island and in Brooklyn.

In the past, neighbors have complained about air quality and fires at the site.

In 2006, the company agreed to pay a $26,000 OSHA fine after a worker at the plant was severely burned and killed when a torch ignited a hydraulic line on the machine there, according to an investigation by the workplace safety agency.

The investigation found nine “serious” safety violations.

The company said in a statement that year that it had hired a full-time safety director and corrected many of the hazards.

