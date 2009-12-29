Getting to know the Mele quadruplets
Each of the close-knit Mele quadruplets of Setauket has been offered merit scholarships at Hartwick College. They are deciding whether to attend the same school next year.
Erin
Interests: Plays soccer, basketball, softball. Enjoys studying forensics and law. Member of French Honor Society.
Career plans: Homicide detective.
College choices: Accepted by Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta; waiting to hear from the University at Albany and SUNY Cortland; finishing University at Buffalo application.
Danny
Interests: Likes physics. Plays electric, bass and acoustic guitar, as well as drums and piano. Won statewide competition of Future Business Leaders of America.
Career plans: Uncertain, but might want to play music and try business or teaching.
College choices: Going to Hartwick. Withdrew application from Oneonta. Considered The Juilliard School but didn't apply.
Bobby
Interests: Loves computers and technology, volunteers at Stony Brook University Medical Center. Earned three President's Volunteer Service Awards.
Career plans: Wants to be a doctor or nurse practitioner
College choices: Going to Hartwick. Also accepted by Oneonta. Withdrew application from Cortland, Stony Brook University and SUNY Oswego.
Grace
Interests: Taking Advanced Placement and honors courses, member of National Honor Society. President of Spanish Honor Society. Plays soccer, basketball and softball.
Career plans: Wants to be a doctor.
College choices: Accepted at Hartwick, Stonehill College, Roanoke College and Western New England College, all of which offered merit scholarships. Waiting to hear from Colgate University and SUNY Geneseo.