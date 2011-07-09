Girl, 2, strangled by air conditioner cord

A 2-year-old girl choked to death Saturday in Greenlawn after she became entangled in an air conditioner's electrical cord, Suffolk County police said.

The girl, Malana Ingram, was found with the cord around her neck in the living room at about 12:50 p.m.; she was pronounced dead at about 1:37 p.m. at Huntington Hospital, said Det. Sgt. Thomas Groneman, a Suffolk police homicide supervisor on the case.

Police said the girl had been playing and became entangled in the electrical cord, which was attached to the unit 6 feet off the ground.

A family member found her, untangled her and tried to perform CPR, Groneman said.

Medics worked to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.

Groneman said the investigation was continuing, but he didn't expect anyone to face criminal charges.

Matthew Chayes

with Ali Eaves