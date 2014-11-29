Good Samaritans help crash victim in Setauket accident

Five people were hurt in a serious three-vehicle crash in Setauket on Friday, although the injuries could have been worse if not for the assistance of several good Samaritans who rushed to the scene, according to Suffolk County police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nesconset Highway and southbound Nicolls Road at about 3:40 p.m., police said.

During the crash, one vehicle overturned and landed on its side. Several people rushed to the scene and held up the vehicle to prevent it from toppling over and crushing the person inside, police said.

Police and fire department officials rescued the occupant, who was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by police helicopter with serious injuries. Four other people were also injured and taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police said the investigation into the crash is continuing.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the vehicles involved in the accident.