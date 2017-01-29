Gordon Heights home partially destroyed by fire, officials say

A fire that started outside the front door of a home in Gordon Heights on Sunday destroyed at least one side of the structure, but there were no injuries, a spokeswoman for the hamlet’s fire department said.

The spokeswoman, who asked not to be identified, said the blaze broke out at 10:05 a.m. at a house on Park Lane. She said a mother, her two children and two dogs inside had escaped by the time firefighters arrived.

Severe damage was caused to the first and second floors of the house and the fire “originated out by the front door,” the spokeswoman said. But she said the cause of the blaze had not officially been determined.

The blaze took about an hour to bring under control, the spokeswoman said.

In addition to Gordon Heights, firefighters from Medford, Coram, Middle Island, Ridge and Yaphank helped battle the fire.