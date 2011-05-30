Gray seal stops to sunbathe at Gilgo Beach

A six-foot adult male gray seal, who biologists said was apparently healthy, spent part of the Memorial Day holiday weekend sunning itself on the shores of Gilgo Beach in Babylon.

The seal -- who was still at the beach yesterday -- was first observed on Sunday lying on its side, which is a good sign, said Kim Durham, rescue program director at the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation. She said a foundation biologist went to check on the animal's condition.

"He looked a little thin," Durham said Monday. "But he didn't have any injuries or appear to be sick or in need of medical attention. He was basically lying on his side looking around."

She said if the animal had been found on his belly, it would be cause for concern.

Attached to the animal's left hind flipper is a green tag, an indication that it has been treated and released previously, Durham said. She said it appears that a New Jersey facility uses green tags. A number found on the tag suggests the animal was treated last year. But even if it turns out the animal has been previously rehabilitated, it's not likely biologists will disturb the animal.

"It'll let us know a little bit more about his history," Durham said, "but really so far he doesn't warrant anything more than observation. We'll wait and see. The last thing we want to do is stress him out."

Durham said it is a little unusual to have adult gray seals in the area but not unheard of.

"He'll probably return to the water on his own, especially if he keeps getting a lot of attention," she said.