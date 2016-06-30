Greenlawn crash seriously hurts dirt bike rider, cops say

A Huntington man suffered serious leg and internal injuries when the unregistered dirt bike he was riding on the street crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle late Wednesday in Greenlawn, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the incident occurred on Darrow Lane at 11:06 p.m.

The rider, identified as Joseph Fraumeni Jr., 22, was transported via Suffolk police medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said Fraumeni was riding the Kawasaki KX100 dirt bike illegally and without a headlight when he crashed into the vehicle on westbound Darrow Lane. He has not been charged, but police said investigators impounded the bike for a safety check and said the investigation into the crash is continuing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.