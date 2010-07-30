Greenlawn man shot four times in Wyandanch

A Greenlawn man was shot four times while walking on a street in Wyandanch just after 2 a.m. Friday, Suffolk County police said.

The victim has been identified as Corey Pough, 29, of Greenlawn. Police said he was shot twice in the chest and once in each arm as he walked near Jamaica Avenue. Police said the injuries were "nonlife-threatening."

Responding officers found Pough near 30th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Preliminary reports that said Pough had been shot in the leg and that another man was also shot were incorrect.

Detectives are searching for a shooter or shooters.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

They are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.