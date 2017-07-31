Greenport to seek grant to help address housing shortages

Greenport officials said they plan to apply for a grant to provide funding for a housing study that they hope will help shed light on the village’s housing shortage and solutions to address it.

Members of the Greenport Village Board of Trustees are putting together an application due later in August for a Long Island Community Foundation grant that would help finance a housing inventory study for the village. Officials don’t know how much funding they will request.

Trustee Doug Roberts, who is helping with the grant application, said the study would help provide a better sense of the village’s overall housing situation.

“We need to get data, analyze data and have a conversation as a community on things like how much is too much development or too much density,” he said. “We need to have a balance, but we can’t have a balance without getting data first.”

The study would focus on providing information on the number of short-term and long-term rental units in Greenport, the number of one- and two-family homes and vacation homes, the average costs of rentals and more. Ultimately, the study would be geared toward helping officials determine whether the village is able to create more rental housing, as well as how and where.

Roberts said he was told by housing consultants that the study would likely cost between $15,000 and $75,000 for a village of Greenport’s size.

If the village’s grant request is denied, Roberts and fellow Trustee Mary Bess Phillips, who is also working on the proposal, said they would likely seek other grant sources to fund the study.

“We’re trying to get a handle on what is our true housing stock in the village of Greenport,” Phillips said. “I think in order for us to even begin changing any codes, we have to have that kind of data.”