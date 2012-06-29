Hampton Bays man faces assault charge

A 17-year-old Hampton Bays man was arrested early Thursday morning he punched another man in the face, breaking his nose, police said.

Police said Diego Villacorta also resisted arrest by Southampton Town police officers when they went to his home to take him into custody.

He was charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest, police said. Arraignment details were not immediately available.

Police said that Villacorta assaulted another man at a home on Fanning Avenue, punching him in the face and fracturing his nose. The victim called police from Southampton Hospital, where he was treated.