Hampton Jitney collides with car in Water Mill

Montauk Highway in Water Mill has been reopened after a Hampton Jitney bus and a car collided, Southampton Town police said.

The crash happened about 2 p.m., closing the heavily used highway in both directions between Scuttle Hole Road and Davids Lane, a police spokesman said. He said there were reports of injuries.

The bus was not carrying any passengers, said Nina Bracovic, a passenger services representative at Jitney. She said she did not believe the driver was hurt but did not have other details on the crash.

"We really don't know what happened," Bracovic said.

Detectives have been investigating and no other details were immediately available.

The roads were open by 4:30 p.m., police said.

Many Jitney coaches transport people between New York City and the East End and are especially popular during summer weekends.