Hamptons golf center manager arrested after taking inappropriate photo of girl at work, police say

Southampton Town police arrested the manager of a town-owned golf course Wednesday after employees said he took an inappropriate photo of an underage girl.

Poxabogue Golf Center in Sagaponack was closed Wednesday following the arrest of manager Steven Lee, town officials said in a news release.

Lee, 46, of Ronkonkoma, surrendered to town police Wednesday after several golf course employees reported he took a photograph of "an underage female's crotch area through a one-way window and displayed the photo to them," police said in a news release.

Southampton officials said the incident happened at the golf course.

Lee turned himself in at police headquarters and was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was taken to Southampton Justice Court for arraignment.

Lee did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. It was unclear if he had an attorney. Arraignment information was not immediately available.

The town contracts with Lee's company, Steven Lee Golf Inc., to manage Poxabogue, a nine-hole course and driving range. Lee is not a town employee.

Southampton Town Attorney Tiffany Scarlato said Wednesday that town officials were expected to discuss the situation in an executive session Thursday. She said there's about a month of playing time left at Poxabogue, which typically closes for the year around Thanksgiving.

"We're concerned for the safety of the citizens, for anyone using the golf course facility," Scarlato said. "We have full intention of maintaining that safety. It's a family establishment and we take great pride in giving that service to the public."

Town officials said in the release they "expect that normal operations will resume as soon as possible" and they "sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause."

A restaurant at the golf course is under separate contract and remains open, officials said.

-- Laura Blasey and Will James