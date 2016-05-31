Hauppauge Hyatt Regency hotel engineer burned, authorities say

The chief engineer at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while working on an electrical panel, authorities said.

Vincent Papa, 58, suffered second and third degree burns over 63 percent of his body, Suffolk County Police said.

Papa was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital after he was injured at around 4:55 p.m.

His injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, police said. The hotel is located at 1717 Motor Pkwy.

“There was no fire, just the flash,” police said in a statement Monday evening, explaining the incident.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Two other people also were injured. Pablo Merino, 41, suffered burns to his head and hands. Jose Mortello, 54, was burned on the face.

A hotel supervisor reached by telephone Tuesday morning declined to comment.

With John Valenti