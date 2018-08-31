Motorcyclist seriously injured after LIE crash in Hauppauge, police say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday night when he crashed into the rear end of a sport utility vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge, police said.

Adam Tringali, 23, of Ronkonkoma was going east on a 2011 Suzuki Black at 11:51 p.m. when he hit the rear end of a 2016 Mazda Suburban CX-5 in the middle lane west of Exit 57 and spun out onto the shoulder, Suffolk County police said.

He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

The two occupants of the Mazda were not injured, police said. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed overnight but reopened by about 3:20 a.m.