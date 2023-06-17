3 headstones unveiled for military veterans in Hauppauge

Three new military headstones were dedicated by the Society of the Grand Army of the Republic in a ceremony at Hauppauge Rural Cemetery on Saturday, for a sailor and two soldiers whose graves were long unmarked. One belongs to U.S. Navy veteran Alfred Griffin, a self-emancipated stonemason, who chose to stay in the South and fight for the Union in the Civil War. The society's Daniel G. Prunty said it was a fitting way to observe Juneteenth. NewsdayTV's Drew Scott reports. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost