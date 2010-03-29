Hausch may testify today against Jeffrey Conroy

One of the four teenagers who admitted participating in the hate-crime attack that led to the stabbing death of Ecuadorean immigrant Marcelo Lucero may testify Monday in a Riverhead courtroom against Lucero's alleged killer.

Nicholas Hausch is one of several potential witnesses who could take the stand in Suffolk County Court in the murder and manslaughter trial of Jeffrey Conroy, 19, of Medford.

In November Hausch pleaded guilty to first-degree gang assault and fourth-degree conspiracy. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree attempted assault as a hate crime in connection with two other attacks earlier on Nov. 8, 2008, the day of Lucero's slaying.

Prosecutors did not recommend a sentence, and Hausch - who has been out on bail - won't be sentenced until prosecution of the other six defendants is complete. Hausch, 19, of Medford, faces 5 to 25 years in prison on the top charge.

As part of his plea, Hausch agreed to continue to cooperate with authorities, including possibly testifying at the trials of his co-defendants.