Suffolk: Head of the Bay Club Beach in Huntington Bay reopens

Head of the Bay Club Beach in Huntington Bay, closed to bathing Monday due to higher-than-acceptable bacteria levels, has been reopened after recent water samples met state standards, Suffolk County heath officials said Tuesday.

Lake Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip remains closed.

Bathing in such contaminated water "can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat," said Dr. James Tomarken, county health commissioner.

To learn more and stay up to date on affected beaches, residents can call the county's bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or check http://gis2.suffolkcountyny.gov/bathingbeaches/