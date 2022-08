Walkers on Head of the Harbor Village’s scenic summer roads run the risk of being struck by passing vehicles by walking side by side, said village officials, who plan to install a sign asking for single-file formation and ask police to issue reminders to violators.

It’s a numbers game,” Police Chief Charles M. Lohmann said at a village board meeting last Wednesday. “More and more people are out there and there’s more traffic. The risk goes up.”

Mayor Douglas Dahlgard said in an interview he did not know of pedestrians being struck by vehicles along village roads but was concerned about an area near Harbor Road and Shep Jones Lane.

Avalon Park and Preserve and the vineyards on Harbor Road are popular draws, he said, but roads in the area are narrow and hilly, edged by dense foliage that could make it hard for a driver to see pedestrians.

The speed limit for most village roads is 25 mph. Officials will likely install no more than one sign, Dahlgard said, on the theory that more tend to blend into the landscape. “It becomes like a tree,” he said. “It’s there, but you’re not focused on it.”

Police involvement will be similarly minimalist, he said. “We’re not going to ticket, but we may stop and say, ‘Please walk single file.’”