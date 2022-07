Elevated bacterial levels forced the closure of Lake Ronkonkoma Beach in Islip Friday, the Suffolk County Department of Health announced.

The beach is closed to bathing and will remain closed until bacteria levels return to acceptable norms, officials said.

For more information on beach closings, Suffolk residents can call 631-852-5822 or 631-852-5760 or click on the beach advisories map at suffolkcountyny.gov/health.