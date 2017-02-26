Holbrook woman struck, killed by SUV in Ronkonkoma, police say

A Holbrook woman leaving a wake at a Lake Ronkonkoma funeral home Friday night died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the road in front of the establishment, officials said.

Cynthia Chorzempa, 62, had just left Moloney’s Lake Funeral Home and was walking east across Ronkonkoma Avenue about 8 p.m., when she was struck by a 2011 GMC Yukon, Suffolk County police and the funeral home’s owner, Dan Moloney, said.

Moloney said Chorzempa was alone when she tried to cross the street.

Chorzempa, a Suffolk County Department of Social Services employee who had just paid her respects to a co-worker’s husband who died, had been crossing the street to meet her daughter and son-in-law, her husband said.

“It’s a shock to us all,” said Richard Chorzempa, who had just arrived home from work at the time of the crash. “Everybody loved her. She was one of a kind.”

Paramedics, who raced her to Stony Brook University Hospital, couldn’t revive her, he said. Police said she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We’re all devastated,” her husband said. “It’s hard. It’s going to take a while to get over this, but one thing that I’m comfortable with is she’s in peace. She’s experiencing no pain.”

Cynthia Chorzempa loved to cook, and was famous for her extravagant Thanksgiving dinners that would bring the family together, he said.

She also loved children, her husband said, and leaves behind four children, two stepchildren and a 2-year-old grandson.

“I miss her,” said Richard Chorzempa, who works for Brookhaven National Laboratory as an administrator in the physics department. “We were getting ready to possibly retire in a few years and continue our lives together, but obviously it’s not meant to be.”

Meanwhile, the driver of the Yukon, Kelly Lettieri, 47, of Oakdale, was not injured in the crash and is not expected to be charged with a crime, police said. Lettieri was a passing motorist and had not been at the wake, Moloney said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, and the investigation, headed by Suffolk Fourth Squad detectives, is continuing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.