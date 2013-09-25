Holtsville company fined over decking collapse

A Holtsville construction company faces nearly $60,000 in fines for safety violations related to a March decking collapse that injured one of its workers, a federal agency said Tuesday.

RNC Industries LLC was fined $58,410 for repeat and serious violations of workplace safety standards after the March 29 collapse at a construction site at 23 W. 116th St. in Manhattan.

The company used damaged support beams, failed to properly erect a support system and failed to inspect that system for defects after one of its workers fell about 15 feet after stepping on a damaged beam, the agency said after an inspection by its Manhattan office.

Additionally, the employees lacked fall protection, exposing them to falls of up to 15 feet, and "had not been trained to recognize and minimize fall hazards," OSHA said in a news release.

"This incident and the resulting worker injury would not have occurred had the support system been inspected and properly erected, and if the employees had been provided adequate fall protection and training," said Kay Gee, OSHA's area director for Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

OSHA issued the contractor one repeat citation -- a fine of $34,650 -- for the lack of fall protection. A similar hazard was cited in 2010 at a Bronx work site. Four serious citations, with $23,760 in fines, were issued for the support system and training hazards.

A repeat violation exists when a contractor previously has been cited "for the same or a similar violation of a standard, regulation, rule or order at any other facility in federal enforcement states within the last five years," the release said.

A serious violation is when there is substantial probability that death or serious physical harm could result from a hazard about which the employer knew or should have known.

RNC Industries did not return calls seeking comment.