Body found in Selden woods in noncriminal probe, police say

Suffolk County police are at Mooney Pond and College roads in Selden Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2015, investigating a report of a body found in a wooded area nearby. The site is not far from the Suffolk County Community College Ammerman campus. Credit: James Carbone

Homicide detectives responded to a wooded area in Selden Sunday afternoon where a body was found, a department spokeswoman said.

"We responded to a call of a body found in the woods," the spokeswoman said.

The call came in at 11:03 a.m. reporting a body discovered near Mooney Pond and College roads, about a mile from the Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campus at 533 College Rd.

Police at the scene said the body was that of a female. A police spokesman said the death was noncriminal in nature.

Officers secured the site with yellow tape.

