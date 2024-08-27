Long IslandSuffolk

Artemio Gonzalez, 77, killed in house fire in North Bay Shore

Another family member, a police officer and two firefighters were injured in Tuesday's blaze. Credit: Paul Mazza
By Darwin Yanesdarwin.yanes@newsday.com

A 77-year-old man died Tuesday in a North Bay Shore house fire, authorities said.

Artemio Gonzalez was unable to escape the Oklahoma Avenue home on his own and had to be rescued by Suffolk County police officers and good Samaritans, according to the Brentwood Fire District. Paramedics took Gonzalez to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was later pronounced dead.

An Islip Town building inspector evaluated the stability of the structure because of the extensive damage from the fire, according to the statement.

Police said a family member and a police officer were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Brentwood Fire District said it received a call about 12:30 p.m. Upon arriving, firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming from the two-story house, the district said.

Multiple agencies, including the Bay Shore, Islip, Central Islip and East Brentwood fire departments, as well as Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and the Islip Town Fire Marshal's Office, also responded.

The Brentwood Fire District said two firefighters sustained minor injuries. One was treated and released at the scene, while the other was taken to South Shore University Hospital and released a short time later.

The Suffolk County Police Department Arson Section is investigating the cause.

Police said detectives believe the cause of the fire to be noncriminal after a preliminary investigation.

Suffolk police ask anyone with information to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

Darwin Yanes is a native Long Islander and Stony Brook University graduate who covers education. He previously covered the Town of North Hempstead.

