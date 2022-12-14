On Shelter Island, an affordable housing measure that sparked 'venom' squeaks in

Elizabeth Hanley had expected an organized campaign against the Peconic Bay Community Housing Fund referendum.

But as Community Housing Board chair for Shelter Island, she didn't foresee that resistance to the ballot proposition covering most of Long Island’s East End — which recently passed in the town by a narrow margin — would be centered there.

And Hanley, 45, said she certainly didn’t expect a death threat because of her work to pass the affordable housing measure. It came in the mail on Halloween, about a week before Election Day.

“I wasn’t surprised that there were folks who were not for it, but I was surprised by the venom,” said Hanley, who also was treasurer of a political action committee that worked to pass the referendum in four of the East End towns.

“I’m OK with a different political point of view, but mailing me a death threat is kind of next level,” she added.

The referendum passed by a wide margin last month in East Hampton, Southampton and Southold towns. It will levy a 0.5% tax on most real estate transfers and create a new revenue source for towns to address the affordable housing crisis on the East End, where real estate costs have continued to surge.

But on Shelter Island, where a fierce debate unfolded over months during board meetings, in forums and on the pages of a community newspaper, the vote tally was so close it required a manual recount.

Initial results showed an eight-vote difference and the measure failing. But with additional absentee and affidavit ballots that came in on Election Day added to the count, the measure passed — 934-919.

Because the margin was fewer than 20 votes, state election law required a manual recount, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections. That recount, completed over a few hours on Dec. 2, produced the certified 15-vote margin of victory.

The opposition centered around concerns about high-density housing, how development could strain the Island’s water supply, the effect on the preservation of open space and how a growing population could drain municipal services.

Attorney Bob Kohn, 65, led the effort against the measure, known as Proposition 3.

Kohn, who last year spent about two months on Shelter Island’s Community Housing Board before the town board voted to remove him, told Newsday he believes the funds should be used to subsidize housing costs for Shelter Island’s first responders, rather than for any new developments.

He had argued that people can commute and find housing in neighboring towns if they can’t afford to live on Shelter Island.

Town Supervisor Gerard Siller told Newsday the group that opposed the housing measure was “well funded” and had a message “based on falsehoods.”

“Thankfully, the majority saw through this campaign and supported the proposition,” Siller said.

State Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who introduced the bill that led to the referendum, credited Hanley for bringing in the needed votes on Shelter Island.

And not a moment too soon, it seems.

“On a personal level, I’m really glad it’s done,” Hanley said.