Cops: Human remains found on beach at Smith Point County Park

A pair of beachgoers found "what appeared to be a human jawbone," as they walked Monday afternoon at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, the Suffolk police said.

About 4:55 p.m., police responded to reports of human remains found on the park beach, the department said in a news release Monday evening.

The man and woman who made the discovery brought the remains to a park attendant, police said.

"The Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined the remains are human," police said in the release. The department added that the remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office "for positive identification."

A human bone found in March 2023 on a beach at the park brought also Suffolk police to the scene. Additional information about that discovery was not available late Monday.

Suffolk detectives anyone with information regarding the remains discovered at Smith Point County Park Monday to contact the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.