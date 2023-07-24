Long Island artists inspired by historical artifacts create new pieces for Huntington Arts Council exhibit

Huntington’s keepers of history and culture in January issued a challenge to local artists: to create artwork drawing inspiration from historical artifacts and documents.

Of the 53 works that were submitted, judges selected 26 pieces, from paintings to photography, sculpture, collages and metal work, which are on display at an exhibit at the Huntington Arts Council on Main Street. The exhibit, Interpretive Sights: Art in Facts, is a collaboration between the arts council and Huntington Historical Society.

Sarah J. McCann, gallery and operations director for the arts council, said they were proud to "bring in artists from so many different mediums.”

The two institutions were looking for ways "to share our collections and archival documents with the community," said Stephanie Gotard, executive director of the historical society. "We were also trying to connect to a new audience and thought that local artists might be one avenue to pursue," she added.

The inspirational items included pin cushions, a white cotton dress, hair jewelry, boat sketches, a photograph and a letter that was never mailed.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Melissa Johnides, of Centerport, used a white cotton lace dress, circa 1904, as the inspiration for her mixed-media piece, “Vintage Lace.” The work uses a photograph of the dress, images and paintings of vintage lace, and paper flowers all placed in a shadow box. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Melissa Johnides, of Centerport, used the white cotton lace dress, circa 1904, as the inspiration for her mixed-media piece, “Vintage Lace.” The work uses a photograph of the dress, images and paintings of vintage lace and paper flowers, all placed in a shadow box. She said she was drawn to the design and beauty of the lace on the dress.

“When I saw the dress it was an idea of something simple, of not having to look, perhaps, for something to protest against," said Johnides, who is an art teacher in the Glen Gove School District. "I thought let's just go with a softer take."

Jennifer Salta, of Huntington, reimagined hair jewelry from the 19th century for her piece “Chrysalis.” The wall hanging is made of hair, brass, slate, rock and crystal. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Artist Jennifer Salta, of Huntington, reimagined hair jewelry from the 19th century featuring a bracelet, a chain, earrings and a locket to design “Chrysalis.” The wall hanging is made of hair, brass, slate, rock and crystal.

In years past, hair, because it does not decay, was used to create mourning jewelry as memento of a loved one who had died or who lived far away.

Jennifer Salta poses by her piece, "Chrysalis." Credit: Rick Kopstein

Salta, a jeweler, was inspired to create the piece to mark transitions in her family. Her daughter, Ruby, 3, became a big sister in June with the birth of her brother, Jude.

“Instead of marking a death," she said her work marks "a transition in life.”

"A Painterly Floral Platter," by Julianna Kirk was inspired by pincushions made of Atlantic Bay scallop shells and stuffed velvet featuring hand-painted floral and seaweed designs, circa 1900. Credit: Rick Kopstein

"A Painterly Floral Platter" by Julianna Kirk was inspired by pin cushions made of Atlantic Bay scallop shells and stuffed velvet featuring hand-painted floral and seaweed designs, circa 1900, which are attributed to Ella Jayne Conklin Hurd.

Another piece in the show, “British Occupation of Huntington,” by Bridget Kaimis was inspired by a letter written by Margie Crossman, 11, while snowbound on her family farm during the blizzard of 1888 in Lloyd Harbor. Crossman’s letter was never mailed.

The watercolor on paper depicts a snowy scene with several men in red coats offering a stark contrast to the overall whiteness of the painting.

“She Persisted,” a mixed-media paper, digital print and glass piece, was inspired by a photograph of suffragists Rosalie Jones and Elizabeth Freeman at a stop on their tour of Long Island with a “Votes for Women” wagon. Credit: Rick Kopstein

“She Persisted,” a mixed-media paper, digital print and glass piece, was inspired by a photograph of suffragists Rosalie Jones and Elizabeth Freeman at a stop on their tour of Long Island with a “Votes for Women” wagon.

The Interpretive Sights exhibit is on display at the Huntington Arts Council through Aug. 26.