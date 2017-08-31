Huntington Bay’s Fleet Cove Beach closed to swimming

Fleets Cove Beach in Huntington Bay has been closed to swimming, as water samples show higher than acceptable levels of bacteria, Suffolk County health officials said Wednesday.

The beach will be reopened when testing shows that bacteria levels are at acceptable ranges, officials said.

Lake Ronkonkoma, closed on August 24 for the same reason, remains closed to swimming.

James Tomarken, Suffolk’s health commissioner, said in a news release that swimming in bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, and eye, ear, nose and throat infections.

For further information on beach closings and openings, call Suffolk’s beach hotline at 631-852-5822.