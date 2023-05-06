Bicyclist critically hurt in Huntington crash, police say

A Huntington bicyclist was critically hurt in a motor vehicle crash Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Adam Siepel, 50, was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck while riding his bike on New York Avenue at the intersection of Gristmill Lane, according to an incident report.

Siepel was taken to Huntington Hospital in critical condition, police said. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m.

The driver, a 52-year-old Huntington man, was not injured, police said. Police impounded the vehicle for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Suffolk police at 631-854-8252, police said.