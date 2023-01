Suffolk County Legis. Stephanie Bontempi talks about the restoration efforts underway at the lower portion of Coindre Hall County Park in Huntington, which includes the historic boathouse and the sea wall that protects it from the waters of the outer Huntington Harbor. A public meeting about the ongoing project will be held at at the Harborfields Library at 7 p.m.on Feb. 8. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas