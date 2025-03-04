Downtown Huntington was transformed into a movie set on Tuesday as director Steven Spielberg filmed inside The Paramount. Film trucks and cameras were parked outside the New York Avenue theater while movie extras wearing wrestling gear and American flag hats mingled outside The Paramount. Yellow signs pointed to the film set. Crew trucks also were parked more than a mile away at the Huntington Station LIRR parking lot 22. Spielberg is filming a wrestling scene for the untitled movie, with the plot still under wraps. The film's cast includes Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo. The stars and Spielberg weren't outside the theater on Tuesday morning, but several unmarked movie trailers were parked around Huntington village, behind The Paramount and in parking lots along New Street. A few spectators passing by stopped to look across the street or snap pictures of The Paramount and the cameras and lights stationed outside. "I think it's cool to have famous people around," said Michelle Kaiser, 32, of Huntington, on her way to work on Tuesday morning. "It's always fun to see a movie come to Long Island." Hayden Meisner, 23, and Vanessa Guillermo, 22, both of Melville, were working across the street at The Special Cup coffee shop, hoping to catch a glimpse of any of the film's stars or Spielberg. "It's really cool seeing a film being made so close by," Meisner said. The film crew, including producers and stunt coordinators, were readying for Tuesday's shoot. Downtown Huntington was relatively quiet otherwise on Tuesday morning. Traffic was moving smoothly, though portions of New York Avenue were blocked off for production trucks while street parking elsewhere was free. Guillermo and Meisner said they'd watched the crews moving in since Monday. "I've been looking out every day I've been working and when it's a little slower, I go to the window to try to get a peek of someone," Guillermo said. "I might have to keep it cool if someone comes in or sneak a picture and say hi." Connie Tabacchi, 64, and Victoria Mitchell, 70, both of Huntington, said they had applied to be extras in the movie but were not selected. "It generates interest for the town," Mitchell said. "Just one little scene seems like a lot of work," Tabacchi said. "I think it's great. It hasn't been disruptive. I thought the street would be closed, and it hasn't impacted traffic at all. I think it's great for the town." Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth has prioritized attracting filming as he seeks to boost the town's profile and economic benefits from the cast and crew patronizing restaurants and businesses. "Having Steven Spielberg film in Huntington raises the profile for our town for film and television and demonstrates to the industry that we are easy to work with and very professional," Smyth said. We "can accommodate the simplest photo shoot to the most sophisticated productions." "The most direct benefit on a random Tuesday during the first week in March has close to 700 people in the village. We anticipate those people Involved with filming will patronize our merchants and restaurants," he said.

