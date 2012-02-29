ICE to try to deport arrested Wyandanch man

A Wyandanch man in custody Wednesday on multiple charges, including drug possession and fleeing a police officer, faces an immigration detainer after federal authorities learned he re-entered the United States illegally after being deported in 2009, officials said.

Clive Ruddock, 46, of 37 South 26th St., is being held in Suffolk County jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond after police said he tried to flee State Police Monday on the Southern State Parkway in North Lindenhurst.

Ruddock, who was arraigned Tuesday, is scheduled to appear Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. He is represented by Legal Aid, which typically does not comment on behalf of defendants.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Ruddock had been deported June 25, 2009. The spokesman, Luis Martinez, did not know when or how Ruddock had re-entered the country or how long he has been here. He did not say why Ruddock was originally deported.

"After local criminal charges are adjudicated, Ruddock will be turned over to ICE and placed in removal proceedings," Martinez said Wednesday in an email statement.

State Police said Ruddock had a forged Social Security card and tried to toss about 2 pounds of marijuana from his car window as they chased him for about two miles on the parkway at about 8:41 p.m. Monday night.

He hit a patrol car before coming to a stop near the Bethpage State Parkway, and then was arrested shortly after he tried to run off, police said.

Troopers had originally pulled him over for swerving his Nissan Maxima in and out of lanes, according to police. He stopped briefly and then took off, police said.