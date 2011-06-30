ID sought of struck Wading River bicyclist

Police are trying to identify a woman who was hit by a car while riding her bicycle on Wading River-Manorville Road Wednesday in Wading River -- an accident, police said, that may have been caused by sun glare.

Riverhead police said the bicyclist, whom they described as a white woman with short dark hair, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center after the crash at 6:11 p.m. Her condition was not immediately known Thursday.

Police said she was carrying no identification. Anyone with information regarding the accident or the identity of the cyclist is urged to call police at 631-727-4500.

The driver, Michelle Richter, 29, of Medford, was traveling northbound in her 2009 Nissan Altima and police said sun glare may have caused her not to see the bicyclist she hit.

She was not charged.