Questions, few answers at Stony Brook University session on disaster aid

Frustration ran deep Tuesday among Suffolk residents waiting in a lengthy hallway at Stony Brook University to learn about financial aid for homes and businesses flooded by last week's torrential rains.

Some attending told Newsday they had regular homeowners insurance but not a flood policy because they didn't live in a designated flood zone. So when representatives from the state Department of Financial Services did little more than confirm what was covered and what wasn't Tuesday, and to contact another state agency for details — New York State Homes and Community Renewal — the request raised their collective anxiety about their next moves.

"They sent two martyrs from the Department of Financial Services to tell us that we're reviewing insurance policies," said Christian Berio, 43, a mortgage banker from St. James, barely containing his anger.

"We already know our insurance companies aren't covering this. We're here to get aid," Berio said. "Instead of getting aid, they're telling us your insurance doesn't cover this ... They gave us another website to go to: hcr.ny.gov."

State financial services officials will be back Wednesday for another session in Room 343 at Stony Brook's Center for Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as part of Hochul's "Severe Weather Response."

When asked by Newsday to comment, state financial department representatives referred all questions to their public affairs office and Hochul's office.

Berio noted Hochul's announcement on the state website touting grants of up to $50,000 for Nassau and Suffolk homeowners for storm repairs not covered by "Insurance or other Disaster Relief Programs."

The announcement added: "Damage Assessment Process for a Major Disaster Declaration From Federal Government is Ongoing. Department of Financial Services To Provide In-Person Assistance and Extend Hotline Hours To Assist Residents and Business Owners with Insurance-Related Questions."

While touring storm damaged Head of the Harbor Tuesday, Hochul told officials that eligible homeowners and business owners can apply to the state’s Homes and Community Renewal for the $50,000. The funding comes through the state’s Housing Trust Fund Corporation, the governor's office said.

Berio had hoped he could apply for the grant at the Stony Brook session. He said his house took on 4 to 5 feet of water, destroying his ground-level finished basement and wiping out his heating and air conditioning systems. Two cars were also a total loss because of floodwaters. He felt deflated after being referred to another state agency.

"I feel like the state is not going to help us," Berio said. He's also worried he may not get federal aid either.

"When you contact the office of FEMA," he said, "you're told these ZIP codes are still not identified as a state emergency area."

Constantine Giannakos, 57, of Rocky Point, said he got a similar response when he reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency while standing in line for Tuesday's session.

"I got a message saying my area hasn't been designated yet as eligible for disaster relief." Giannakos said.

Eight feet of water flooded his basement, which had been the living space for his 84-year-old mother, who has dementia. Giannakos said he lost four cars in the flooding, which also damaged a sun room.

He said the financial services officials told him they could help with state grants if a homeowner had flood insurance but had a claim denied, "or if you have a sump pump rider, they could help us out with grants. I don't have flood insurance, just regular homeowners insurance. We're not in a flood zone so it's not required."

Yvonne Montesantos, 73, a neighbor of Giannakos, said she and her husband are living in their car after their home suffered catastrophic flooding and while they await a recreational vehicle.

"We're going to need some food vouchers, some gas vouchers to get to places," Montesantos told state Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James).

Mattera who was there as an observer, encountered Montesantos and Giannakos after they met with state officials.

He said the insurance information provided by financial services "isn't going to help a lot of people today. We need FEMA money, just like with Superstorm Sandy. And residents need FEMA money, not just businesses."

